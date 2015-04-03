Khloe Kardashian defends Bruce Jenner against Jamie Foxx joke

When it comes to her family, Khloe Kardashian is certainly protective. The reality-TV star defended her stepfather Bruce Jenner after Jamie Foxx made a joke at his expense at last weekend's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Bruce, Khloe and Kourtney pictured together in 2009 Photo: Getty Images



The audience groaned as the comedian poked fun about the former Olympian's rumored transition from male to female. "We got some groundbreaking performances here too, tonight," Jamie began. "We got Bruce Jenner, who will be here doing some musical performances. He's doing a his-and-her duet all by himself."

Jamie Foxx joked about Bruce Jenner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

Khloe shared a similar sentiment, expressing her disappointment in an interview with The Insider With Yahoo! on Thursday. "I think it's very mean, but you know, I wish him all the best. It is what it is," said the 30-year-old. "I know Jamie, so I think that's also why that's a really low blow. But, hey, guess that's what he felt the need to do for a little press."

Khloe defended her former stepfather Bruce Jenner Photo: Getty Images



Given all the publicity the family has received recently, the interviewer asked the brunette beauty if she would go back and do the show again knowing all that she knows now about living in the public eye. "I would. I feel like this is our life and this is what we signed up for," she said. "When things are good, you definitely want to talk about it. When it's bad, you have to know that comes with the territory. It's not always bunnies and butterflies. Sometimes there's rain."

Watch the whole interview below: