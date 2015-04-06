George Clooney and fashionable Amal enjoy another date night in NYC

Amal Clooney is certainly making the streets of Manhattan her runway. George Clooney and his wife, who have recently relocated to the Big Apple, were seen eating Friday night at Mario Batali’s Babbo, an esteemed Italian restaurant in the West Village.

Photo: Getty Images

Amal, 37, dressed up for the tasty occasion in a black Giambattista Valli mini-dress with a matching white cover-up. She topped the effortlessly chic ensemble with ladylike black heels by the same designer and dainty earrings, with a swipe of dramatic bold red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images

The newlyweds have been spotted around the city quite a bit, dining at fine establishments like Café Boulud and The Lambs Club. Just last week, the duo were seen stepping out for a double dinner date. Ever so fashionable, Amal wore a sleeveless white top and matching pants, pairing the outfit with yellow $1,750 Versace suede cut-out shoes. Completing the international lawyer's look was a simple gold and silver clutch and a camel-hued cardigan thrown over her arm.

Photo: Getty Images



There's sure to be many more fashionable appearances by Amal as she and George are based in the city for the foreseeable future. The 53-year-old movie star is busy filming his new movie Money Monster in the city, while London-based lawyer Amal recently announced she is joining Columbia University this spring as a visiting faculty member and as a senior fellow with the law school's Human Rights Institute.