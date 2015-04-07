Anne Hathaway transforms into Miley for 'Wrecking Ball' Lip Sync battle

She may have won the Oscar for playing Fantine in the film adaptation of musical Les Misérables, but Anne Hathaway proved that she has fake singing perfected too. The actress appeared on Spike TV's new competition show Lip Sync Battle where she took on the difficult task of performing "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus.

Anne won the Oscar for her role in Les MisérablesPhoto: Getty Images

A clip was released from an upcoming episode showing the 32-year-old sporting a pixie cut, white tank top, underwear and purple boots just as Miley did in her famous music video. Wanting to take her performance all the way, Anne even enlisted the help of a giant swinging wrecking ball that she hurled herself on while pretending to belt out the lyrics of the hit song.

Anne performs Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" Photo: Spike TV

Her contender on the fun competition show was Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt, who shook her head in awe of the stellar routine. Anne even upped the ante on trash talking her opponent by flipping her middle finger to the British actress.

Anne took the audience by storm Photo: Spike TV

This video is one of many hilarious coming out of the show that Jimmy Fallon created after hosting lip-sync challenges on The Tonight Show. Audiences have seen John Krasinski strip down to a dress, Anna Kendrick bring out Jennifer Lopez to help a performance and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shake it off to Taylor Swift.

Dwayne Johnson got a retweet from Taylor Swift for his performance of "Shake it Off" Photo: Spike TV

Proving to be a huge success, the premiere episode brought in 4.1 million viewers and was the most-watched show on cable that night.

Watch the hilarious clips below:



The Rock vs. Jimmy Fallon:



John Legend vs. Common: