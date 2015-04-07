Bruce Jenner's tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer announced

Bruce Jenner's highly-anticipated interview with journalist Diane Sawyer will air on April 24, it has been announced. The 65-year-old will reportedly open up about his rumored gender transition in the two-hour interview, which will be broadcast on the ABC television network.

The network have said that Bruce Jenner – The Interview, will be "far-ranging and exclusive," but have revealed little else about the talk, which was recorded in February. The exclusive interview will be broadcast during a special edition of 20/20 at 9pm ET.

Bruce Jenner has filmed an exclusive interview with journalist Diane Sawyer Photo: Getty Images

It is expected to be the first time that the former Olympian addresses reports that he is making the transition from male to female after months of rumors. It was revealed that Bruce would record the tell-all interview in February, just days after he was said to have started filming a new docu-series about his "journey."

While Bruce has maintained a dignified silence after ongoing speculation about his changing appearance, his mother, Esther, confirmed that her son is transitioning to become a woman, and said she is "more proud of him now."

Bruce Jenner will reportedly address rumours about his gender transition Photo: Getty Images

"It was brief and I said I was proud of him and that I'll always love him," she told the Associated Press of her conversation with Bruce. "I never thought I could be more proud of Bruce when he reached his goal in 1976, but I'm more proud of him now. It takes a lot of courage to do what he's doing."

Meanwhile the star's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian recently said that Bruce is "the happiest I've ever seen him."

She added, "Of course we support Bruce 100 percent. He's our dad so we support him no matter what, and I think when the time is right, he'll talk about whatever he wants to talk about."