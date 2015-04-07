Jessica Simpson shows off toned legs in new PDA picture with Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are really, really in love, and they are not afraid to show it. The couple, who wed in July 2014, shared another PDA-filled photo on Sunday. The 34-year-old posted a picture on Instagram locking lips with her husband and captioned it, “Easter feasting #peepsforever.”

Photo: Getty Images

The parents to Maxwell, 2, and Ace, 21 months, are no strangers to posting intimate pictures. Who can forget the racy Fifty Shades of Grey inspired photos on Valentine’s Day that Jessica dubbed #FiftyShadesofJohnson? She recently toldTODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, "Those kind of happen sometimes. I am not shy to be in love with my husband!"

If keeping on trend, seems fans can expect a PDA pic every holiday! This time though, the fashion mogul even showed off her toned legs in some shorts that look like they came from the Dukes of Hazzard set as Eric gave her a squeeze. She also wore a cozy sweater, bunny ears and sunglasses, which the former San Francisco 49’er also had on.

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 6, 2015 at 11:04pm PDT



Jessica, who is a few months from celebrating her year wedding anniversary, also opened up to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb recently about how she is in a great place in life. "It's just comfortable," she said. "I'm married to the best man I know.”

Can’t wait to see what is in store for the one year!