Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield are on a break from three year relationship

While it's not over for good, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are reportedly taking a break after three years of dating. Andrew, 31, has currently been filming Martin Scorsese's new film Silence in Taiwan and has not been seen in public with Emma, 26, since early January.



"He's thrown himself into the project to the detriment of all else," a source told PEOPLE. "But it's too early to say the relationship is over." Andrew was also noticeably absent from this year's Golden Globes and Oscars, where Emma was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are 'taking a break' Photo: Getty Images



"Emma understands his work anxieties – it's why she originally pulled out of Cabaret last year and only did it this year – but they're both taking a break from seeing each other," the insider added. "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage."



Emma and her British boyfriend, who costarred in The Amazing Spider-Man movies –have been dating since 2011, and have been considered one of the sweetest and most solid young couples in Hollywood, while maintaining a bit of privacy. Andrew told the Observer last year, "“I’m able to talk about her, but I want to protect something that I respect in my life.”

The sweet couple have been dating since 2011 Photo: Getty Images

The insider continued to PEOPLE: "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off or they've separated." While another source reiterated, "They are just separated for work. Andrew is overseas. They are both busy with their careers and have not seen each other."

Emma is also busy over the coming months. Her new film Aloha, directed by Cameron Crowe and costarring Bradley Cooper, comes out in May, and her latest collaboration with Woody Allen, Irrational Man, is scheduled for release in July.

The couple were last photographed together in New York City's West Village in January. Representatives for Andrew and Emma have not commented on the reports.