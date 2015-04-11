Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel welcome a son

The baby is finally here! Justin Timberlake, 34, and wife Jessica Biel, 33, just welcomed a son, named Silas Randall Timberlake, their reps confirmed to People magazine. Mother and baby are doing just fine, and dad Justin is “ecstatic” over the family's new addition.

Photo: Getty Images

In the last few months, the singer has been especially romantic with his wife, expressing his appreciation and excitement over her pregnancy. While accepting an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month, Justin gave a sweet shout-out to Jessica:

"You can't have innovation without creation, so finally, I want to thank my best friend, my favorite collaborator — my wife Jessica, at home, who's watching," Justin said as he accepted the prestigious Innovator Award.

"Honey, I can't wait to see our greatest creation yet. Don't worry, daddy's heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on."

Photo: Getty Images

After months of speculation, Justin confirmed that his wife of two years was expecting their first child in January, on the day of his 34th birthday. He shared a photo on Instagram showing him kissing Jessica's pregnant tummy, along with the caption: "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!



"This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #We DontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets."

Congrats to the happy family!