Amal Clooney visits husband George Clooney on set with their dogs

It was bring your wife to work day for George Clooney on Sunday as Amal Clooney visited him on the New York City set of his new film Money Monster. The brunette beauty watched her husband in action as she casually hung out behind the scenes while taking a break from teaching at Columbia University.

Normally one to wear bold fashionable business attire, the 37-year-old donned a more low key look with ripped jeans, a Balenciaga leather jacket and Ash Thelma wedge sneakers. Wanting to remain a bit more inconspicuous, the lawyer paired the outfit with oversized black sunglasses as she walked her and George's two cocker spaniels.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old Hollywood star was in costume, wearing the same shirt, tie and suicide vest that he had on while shooting scenes with co-star Jack O'Connell on Saturday. The director of the film, Jodie Foster, was barely recognizable as she bundled up for the mid-day shoot.

Clearly taking an interest in her husband's work, Amal set up shop with the rest of the crew, watching the movie-making process and putting on headphones to listen to the scenes being filmed. And the busy couple took every moment they could get to spend time with each other. George would make sure to chat with his wife in between takes and the two were seen smiling and laughing.

The pair, who married in September, has been seen dining out around New York as they are both there for work. George is playing a TV financial personality taken hostage who has lost his life savings after following his own money advice in this new role, while Amal is a visiting professor at Columbia Law School.

