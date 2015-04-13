Demi Lovato reveals how she is recovering from her eating disorder

Demi Lovato has long been open about her previous struggle with an eating disorder, but she says she has one person in particular to thank for her recovery. The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself with her personal trainer Ronny Comacho, and tell fans she has "never been happier and healthier" since meeting him.

"For the past eight months this man has helped me beat my hardest critic: myself," Demi wrote. "He was as determined as I was and has been a huge part of my recovery ever since. I've never been happier and healthier and I credit so much of that to this man and his beautiful wife."

The "Heart Attack" singer continued to thank her trainer and his wife Elise Comacho for cooking her meals and helping to transform both her body and her mind. "You both have truly changed my life," she added.

It is not the first time Demi has used social media to thank loved ones. In March she shared a sweet Instagram picture of herself with boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who she credited for her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Demi Lovato has credited Wilmer for helping her stay healthy Photo: Getty Images

After celebrating three years of sobriety, the singer wrote, "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober… After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery… he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."