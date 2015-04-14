Rita Wilson has double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis

Rita Wilson has taken her very personal struggle public revealing that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress said she was "blessed" her life was saved after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"I have taken a leave from the play Fish in the Dark to deal with a personal health issue. Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma," Rita told People magazine exclusively. "I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion."

Rita revealed she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer Photo: Getty Images

The 58-year-old wife of Tom Hanks went into detail about her condition discussing why it's important to get an early diagnosis and ask for second opinions. "I have had an underlying condition of LCIS, (lobular carcinoma in situ) which has been vigilantly monitored through yearly mammograms and breast MRIs. Recently, after two surgical breast biopsies, PLCIS (pleomorphic carcinoma in situ) was discovered. I mention this because there is much unknown about PLCIS and it is often found alongside DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). I was relieved when the pathology showed no cancer."

The actress is encouraging people to get second opinions when it comes to their health Photo: Getty Images

She went on to say, "However, a friend who had had breast cancer suggested I get a second opinion on my pathology and my gut told me that was the thing to do. A different pathologist found invasive lobular carcinoma. His diagnosis of cancer was confirmed by, yet, another pathologist. I share this to educate others that a second opinion is critical to your health. You have nothing to lose if both opinions match up for the good, and everything to gain if something that was missed is found, which does happen. Early diagnosis is key."

Rita says she recieved a ton of support from her husband Tom Photo: Getty Images

Despite this difficult time, Rita admits her family and friends' support have helped her through it. "I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction. I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health," she said. "I hope this will encourage others to get a second opinion and to trust their instincts if something doesn't 'feel' right."