Billy Joel and girlfriend expecting first child together

Billy Joel is becoming a dad again! The 65-year-old and his 33-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Roderick, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together.

“Billy Joel and his girlfriend Alexis Roderick, are expecting their first child this summer," a rep for the singer confirmed in a news statement. "The singer has one daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel. The couple, together since 2009, opted to keep any further details of her pregnancy under wraps until their new addition makes an official debut.”

Alexis and Billy announced they will be having a baby this summer Photo: Getty Images

The couple has kept their romance relatively under the radar. Alexis, a former Morgan Stanley executive and the "Piano Man" have made no announcement of a marriage or engagement.

It was also revealed that the pair would be expecting a girl an insider told People magazine. “Billy is thrilled to become a dad again,” the source adds. He already has daughter 29-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel with supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Billy is very close with his daughter Alexa Ray and ex-wife Christie Photo: Getty Images

Billy, a six-time Grammy winner was previously married to Katie Lee in the early 2000s. His first marriage to Elizabeth Weber ended in the 1980s before he met and married supermodel Christie Brinkley, whom he is still close with. The duo split in 1994.