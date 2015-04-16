Nicki Minaj shows off huge heart-shaped ring, hints at engagement

Did she say yes? Nicki Miinaj teased fans of a possible engagement with boyfriend Meek Mill by posting a photo on Instagram of her new piece of jewelry, a white and yellow heart-shaped diamond rock, on her left ring finger. The singer captioned the snap with a series of emoticons, including yellow hearts, a ring and loved-up smiley faces.





Nicki showed off her massive new diamond ring hinting at an engagement Photo: Instagram

The "Super Bass" star first sparked rumors of an engagement when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Meek enjoying a night out. Eagle-eyed followers were quick to comment that the 32-year-old was sporting a ring on that finger. "Those Miami nights," she captioned the snap.

Fans first spotted the diamond ring in a pic she posted with boyfriend Meek Mill Photo: Instagram

A few hours later Nicki teased fans with a message on Twitter that included ring and diamond emoticons and the note, "I'll post it later." Keeping her promise, Nicki later shared a close-up of her new bling on Instagram.

 - I'll post it later  — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 15, 2015

The hip hop artist was previously in a long-term relationship with record producer Safaree Samuels , but the couple split at the end of 2014 after 12 years. Since then, Nicki was spending much of her time with Meek. She opened up to Vogue in February about the rapper. "People think for some strange reason that we just started becoming friends recently," she shared with the magazine. "We've been friends for a very, very long time, and he's been around for a lot of things that I've gone through. And that's all I'll say about that."

And while fans have to read between the emoticons, an insider does tell E! News that they are in fact headed to the altar. "Both Meek and Nicki have been spending amazing quality time together lately and have gotten extremely close these past few months," the source revealed. "It may seem like it all is happening very quickly but Nicki and Meek are in this 100. They truly love each other."

She also opened up to Complex magazine that she does want to be a bride someday. "I definitely will be married before I have my baby," she told the magazine. "I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head." She told the publication that by the time she released her fifth album (she has three under her belt so far), she "will have walked down the aisle" and will "at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two."

The romantic shape of her diamond follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who was also presented with a heart-shaped jewel by her fiancé Taylor Kinney back in February.

The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana  - he said he wants to marry me  #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2015 at 8:53pm PDT

This possible announcement comes a couple of weeks after Nicki met Princess Diana's nephew Louis Spencer at her London concert where he jokingly asked her to marry him after they chatted backstage at the O2 Arena.