Ireland Baldwin defends her famous parents during rehab stay

Although Ireland Baldwin, who recently checked into rehab for "emotional trauma," is currently focusing on improving herself, she's also still looking out for her family. After recent speculation that her admission to rehab was somehow related to her relationship with her parents, the 19-year-old model took to Twitter to defend her mother and father, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Ireland and her father, 30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin Photo: Getty Images



"This is the last thing I'm going to say about everything that's been going on… Both of my parents, stepmom, Carmen, and friends… were all there for me at all times," she wrote on Wednesday, adding "little do you know… We've never left each other's sides," alongside a picture of herself and her dad eating together in a hospital room. The photo is believed to have been taken when Ireland was admitted to Cedars-Senai hospital with appendicitis at the beginning of April.

were all there for me at all times. Little do you know... We've never left each other's sides. #cystmuffinspic.twitter.com/3se0AW6lq9 — Ireland (@irelandbaldwin) April 15, 2015



Ireland then asked the public to be more considerate during this sensitive period in her life. "I would also be so grateful if everyone didn't choose to attack & blame anyone for what I chose to do with my life," she wrote. "I'm taking care of me."

Earlier this week, Ireland publicly addressed her admission into rehab. "Apparently I'm in rehab for intensive partying soooo I'm just going to lay pretty low for a bit and maybe get some frozen yogurt," the blonde fashion model wrote. "I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit. I'm not much a party cat but I am here [to] deal with some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover."

Ireland Baldwin has defended her parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, pictured here in 2000 Photo: Getty Images

The young beauty went on to say that she was checking into rehab in order to work on herself and gather the tools necessary to recover. "Right now I just needed a breather," she explained. "I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places."

The SOBA Recovery Center, located in Malibu, California, specializes in helping patients battle psychological disorders and symptoms of addiction.