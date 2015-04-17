Harper Beckham plays dress-up in mom Victoria Beckham's shoes

Harper Beckham is following in mom Victoria Beckham's footsteps… literally. The burgeoning fashionista was spotted playing dress-up in Prada heels. The former Spice Girl, 41, took to Instagram ahead of the Beckham family's appearance at the Burberry show in Los Angeles, to share an adorable moment of her daughter wearing her designer wedges. "Playing dress up in Prada!! X x vb," she captioned the photo.

Victoria and her husband David took their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to attend the presentation of the British luxury brand. The famous family had the best seats in the house, sitting front row alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The Beckham family front row at the Burberry show in Los Angeles Photo: Getty Images

Victoria was her stylish self, wearing a long olive green dress as she kept her arm around Cruz. David, meanwhile, was handsome in a dark suit and tie, with little Harper perched on his lap.

Brooklyn made the most of his front row seat by snapping pics of supermodel Naomi Campbell as she strutted down the catwalk. The 16-year-old also got to meet Cara Delevingne, and later shared a picture that his mom took of the pair writing. "So nice to see Cara."

Victoria and Brooklyn were clearly looking forward to the show. They both shared close-up photos of their invitations on Instagram ahead of the event. "Excited for @burberry show tonight! X vb," Victoria captioned a photo of invitations for the whole family. Her oldest son tweeted, "Excited for burberry show tomorrow. @burberry."

The Beckhams have a close relationship with Burberry. Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo, 12, caused a spike in the label's sales after he starred in their Christmas campaign, and is often spotted wearing Burberry chief executive officer Christopher Bailey's designs.

And it seems Harper will have her own taste of the brand. Victoria shared one more photo of matching scarves with the monograms VB and HB for her little girl. "Mummy and Harper match," Victoria wrote. "Thank u Christopher and everyone at @burberry x vb."