Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share first photo of baby son Silas

Meet the Timberlakes! Justin Timberlake shared the very first photo of his newborn son Silas Randall Timberlake, less than two weeks after his arrival. On Sunday, the proud new father took to Instagram to introduce his beautiful baby boy to the world, posting a snapshot showing Silas cradled in the arms of his mother Jessica Biel.



"The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR," he captioned the pic. His infant son can be seen wearing a tiny Memphis Grizzlies sleepsuit ahead of the basketball team's NBA playoff against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 19, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Jessica gave birth to Silas, the couple’s first child, earlier this month. Silas was the middle name of Justin's maternal grandfather Bill Bomas, who passed away in 2012. Randall is Justin's father's name and also the singer's middle name.

The "ecstatic" new parents were bursting with excitement leading up to the arrival of their first child. While accepting an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month, Justin gave a sweet shout-out to Jessica.

"You can't have innovation without creation, so finally, I want to thank my best friend, my favorite collaborator — my wife Jessica, at home, who's watching," Justin said as he accepted the prestigious Innovator Award. "Honey, I can't wait to see our greatest creation yet. Don't worry, daddy's heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on."

Justin and Jessica are ecstatic at the arrival of their son Photo: Getty Images

And former N'Sync bandmate Joey Fatone revealed the boy bander has been looking forward to fatherhood. “He’s always wanted a child,” told HELLO! at Saturday Night Live’s 40th anniversary.

Despite his excitement, Justin took months to confirm the pregnancy finally announcing on his 34th birthday that his wife of two years was expecting their first child in January. He shared a photo on Instagram showing him kissing Jessica's pregnant tummy, along with the caption: "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!

"This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #We DontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets."