Taylor Swift's mom gives emotional speech at Academy of Country Music Awards

Taylor Swift's mom had her daughter's fans shedding a tear or two when she made a touching speech ahead of presenting her with a trophy at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas. Andrea Swift spoke of watching her daughter, who on Sunday was one of seven recipients of the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award, grow up from "a tangled-haired little girl" to a young woman.



Taylor Swift's mom Andrea gave a touching speech about her daughter on Sunday Photo: Getty Images

"I've watched this milestone artist from the time she was a tangled-haired little girl growing up on our farm, full of imagination and creativity, until right now, as she prepares for her next world tour," Andrea, 57, began.



"And ever since then, her favorite thing in the world to do has been to write a song, tell a story, play guitar or piano. And I've seen those things carry her through every emotion, every experience in her life, good or bad."

Mother and daughter stand side-by-side at Sunday's awards Photo: Getty Images

She went on to explain that she, Taylor's dad and brother are sometimes the subjects of Taylor's songs. She recalled when the 25-year-old wrote one of her most famous hits, 2008's 'Love Story,' which is one of the best-selling singles of all time. "Her dad and I strongly disapproved of a certain young man, and rightfully so," says Andrea. "But she was mad, she was real mad. And she went to her room, and she closed the door, and she came out about an hour later with a song called 'Love Story.'"



"I am a very proud mom," said Andrea of her daughter Photo: Getty Images

Andrea, who Taylor recently revealed had been diagnosed with cancer, continued, " I witnessed a young girl with very few friends become a young woman with many, learning to stand up for herself and the things she believes in, being brave enough to explore her musical curiosity, having a voice against those who hate, and giving of herself to those in need."



Becoming visibly emotional, Taylor's mom concluded by thanking everyone for supporting the "Style" singer. "Like many of you with children of your own, I am a very proud mom," she said. "So I'd like to thank the ACMs for honoring her in this way, but I'd also like to thank the entire music community for taking such good care of her. And to the fans, I know you love her as I love her, and for that I thank you eternally."

During the speech Taylor sat next to her father, Scott Swift, 63, who kissed his daughter before she hugged her mother on the stage.

Taylor hugged her dad before embracing her mother on stage Photo: Getty Images

Taylor then took to the stage to warmly embrace her mom before making her own speech. "Somebody once told me that you truly see who a person is when you tell them something they don't want to hear,' she said. "You showed me who you are with the grace you accepted it, and I'll never forget it. So happy I learned how to write songs in a town called Nashville. I'm so unbelievably proud that I learned to treat people with kindness and respect from country music."

The Grammy winner was among several music stars who received the same award, including Kenny Chesney, George Strait,Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn.