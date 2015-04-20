Amal and George Clooney steal a kiss on New York City film set

One couple certainly isn't shy about PDA: George Clooney and wife Amal were spotted enjoying a romantic moment while on the actor's New York City film set for the upcoming film Money Monster. The newlyweds, who married only 7 months ago, were all smiles as they kissed and hugged during George's break.

Photo: Rex

The high-profile couple were also seen sharing a laugh and relaxing on the set. George, 53, sported a pinstripe suit and mock explosives vest for his movie role, while Amal welcomed in spring in a floral-printed, sleeveless top and grey cropped jeans. The Beirut-born beauty added height to her statuesque figure with camel wedged sandals that featured a fringe detailing.

Photo: Rex

Last week, Amal was spotted visiting the set with the couple's two cocker spaniels. Clearly taking an interest in her husband's work, Amal set up shop with the rest of the crew, watching the movie-making process and putting on headphones to listen to the scenes being filmed. And the busy couple took every moment they could get to spend time with each other. George would make sure to chat with his wife in between takes and the two were seen smiling and giggling.

Photos: Rex

The pair has also been seen dining out around New York as they are both there for work. George is playing a TV financial personality taken hostage who has lost his life savings after following his own money advice in this new role, while Amal is a visiting professor at Columbia Law School.

Photo: Rex