Comedian Amy Schumer shows David Letterman 'something she'll regret'

Fans of Amy Schumer might be used to seeing her in sweatpants, jeans or a ridiculous prom gown in her hit Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer, but for Monday's night's late night appearance, she was class and sass. The feminist comedian turned heads in a chic, all-black ensemble for her visit on the Late Show with David Letterman, opting for a form-fitting dress cinched at the waist with a gold belt and peep toe pumps.

Photos: Getty Images

During her segment, David — who is retiring later this year — asked Amy to do "something she'll regret" as their time together on his show would likely be their last. Cheeky Amy hiked up her dress, leading viewers to think she would reveal too much, but instead she pointed to a thigh scar, although that's not what she called it. The beloved star also explained that celebrities "aren't safe" around her and expounded on how she most recently harassed Bradley Cooper backstage at an awards show.



Amy, who announced to David that her series was renewed for a fourth season, has had quite the busy month: she hosted the MTV Movie Awards, won a Peabody Award, promoted her new film Trainwreck, spoke at the Tribeca Film Festival, and tonight, will premiere her third season. To match, she's firmed up her wardrobe, opting for sexy, fashion-forward outfits, including an all-white pantsuit, a geometric skintight dress and more.

Photos: Getty Images

But don't let Amy's style fool you: she still firmly believes it's her humor and wits that define her, and that only she can make herself feel beautiful. In many of her public speeches and essays, Amy explains how she views herself in a society and media industry in which she doesn't always meet conventional standards.

“What I have is unbridled confidence" she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I am one of the lucky women in this country who can look in the mirror and like what I see."

In Amy's show, she constantly addresses the unrealistic expectations for women's beauty, and how she constantly needs to remind herself that such standards shouldn't define her. “People get mad at confidence and they wanna knock it down,” Schumer said. “And you need to know that’s gonna happen and just hold onto it. I have moments all the time when I don’t feel good about myself and I don’t feel comfortable in my own skin, but I always find my way back.”

Photo: Getty Images

Amy's confidence is clearly apparent from her recent appearances, and that's certainly something we can support. "I say if I'm beautiful. I say if I'm strong," Amy declared at last year's Gloria Awards and Gala. "You will not determine my story — I will."