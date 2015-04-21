'Hot Pursuit' co-stars Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon are now best buds

Working hard or hardly working? Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara are currently on a promotional tour for their film Hot Pursuit, but it seems like this dynamic duo is enjoying their time together. The co-stars-turned-BFFs have been jetting all over the country from the ACM awards to the Ellen DeGeneres Show — laughing, hugging and joking the whole way.

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, Reese and Sofia surprised fans at a special screening in Miami after flying in from Dallas the night before. The Colombian beauty and Southern belle coordinated their outfits with Sofia in a bright pink dress and Reese in a bright red one. And this isn't the first time the pair have matched. The night before they both rocked metallic-inspired dresses for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

This quality time together comes as the pals travel the world to promote their new film, out May 8, and sharing adorable photos along the way. Clearly close, the Modern Family star teased the Wild actress by posting a picture to her Instagram. "I finally found her a tiny little cup of coffee her size. Miami," Sofia captioned a photo of her lifting a tiny cup to Reese's mouth.

Photo: Instagram



The inseparable pair have also shared photos behind the scenes at photo shoots, boarding their private plane, backstage at award shows and pretending to stuff their faces with food. Even Sofia's fiancée Joe Manganiello got in on the action, posing with the girls backstage at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Instagram

While in tinseltown, the actresses stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Sofia admitted she sent Reese to the hospital while on set for internal bleeding. "I push her and I push her and I kept telling her I think I’m pushing you too hard and she was like 'no do it real,"' the 42-year-old said. Reese, 39, added, "I was like 'push me hard.'" Apparently the rough play was a little too much because Sofia admitted, "I was like this in the sofa and I popped her ovary."

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Proving that mockery is the sincerest form of flattery, Reese and Ellen did their best to emulate Sofia's famous accent in a sketch called "The Three Sofias" where they all wore the same pink dress with Reese and Ellen enhancing their curves with fake props.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Next up on their whirlwind adventure is Las Vegas, according to Sofia's Instagram. With this wild pair what happens in Vegas certainly won't stay in Vegas!

For more pictures of Sofia and Reese's fun friendship click on the pic below:





Photo: Instagram