Amber Heard reunites with Johnny Depp in Australia ahead of 29th birthday

Looks like Amber Heard will be celebrating her 29th birthday with Johnny Depp in Australia. The starlet touched down with her husband in Brisbane on Tuesday where the actor is set to return to filming the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean. The couple, who had not been seen together since they tied the knot in February, walked hand-in-hand from their private jet upon their arrival down under.

Johnny had been spending some time in Los Angeles after injuring his right hand while on location in March. During his return home, the 51-year-old sought medical attention following the accident. He still has his hand bandaged in a red bandana while he continues to recover from surgery.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrived in Australia on Tuesday Photo: Splash

"His return depended on his recuperation from surgery and when his physician allowed him to travel. It was entirely dependent on that," Michael Singer, a publicist for Jerry Bruckheimer Films revealed as he announced Johnny's return to Australia.

During Johnny's absence from the spotlight, Amber has made a series of red carpet appearances solo in New York City. The blonde beauty caught up with Olivia Wilde and Reese Witherspoon during a Tiffany & Co. dinner and attended her two movie premieres for The Adderall Diaries and When I Live My Life Over Again during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Amber stepped out without her husband at a Tiffany & Co. event Photo: Getty Images

Johnny and Amber tied the knot in a small private wedding ceremony at their Los Angeles home on February 3 followed by a more traditional second ceremony a few days later on February 7 on Johnny's private island in the Bahamas.

The actor and his bride were joined by just a handful of their closest friends and family as they exchanged vows on an idyllic beach at Little Hall's Pond Cay.