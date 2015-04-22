Paris Hilton heartbroken as pet dog Tinkerbell dies

They were inseparable, sharing an über-glam Hollywood existence together. Now after 14 very special years, Paris Hilton sadly informed fans that Tinkerbell, her chihuahua has died of old age. In her honor, the reality star turned her Instagram page into a tribute wall for the pet whom she referred to as "my angel."





Alongside a picture of her cradling her beloved pet, Paris wrote, "My heart is broken. I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I've lost a member of my family.She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can't believe she's gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten. #RIPTinkerbell."

In honor & memory of Tinkerbell I'm dedicating my Instagram page to her today. ❤️ I hope you enjoy the memories of my sweet angel We've been through so much together. She lived a long, beautiful, luxurious & exciting life. #RIPTinkerbell  Una foto publicada por Paris Hilton (@parishilton) el 21 de Abr de 2015 a la(s) 4:15 PDT





The tiny pooch first came to public attention when she appeared in The Simple Life, the show in which Paris starred with Nicole Richie. The 34-year-old hotel heiress posted the promotional picture for the series with the caption, "Where our journey began. #FirstDogRealityStar."



From there Tinkerbell went on to become a red carpet regular, meet celebrities such as Britney Spears and appear on Saturday Night Live. She even joined Paris in her advertisements for Guess, shot by legendary snapper Ellen von Unwerth.

Tinks & Brit  #RIPTinkerbell Una foto publicada por Paris Hilton (@parishilton) el 22 de Abr de 2015 a la(s) 12:51 PDT





In 2004 Tinkerbell went missing when her owner's home was robbed. She was returned six days later after Paris offered a $5000 reward for information.



The bubbly blonde had several other canine companions, including Peter Pan, Marilyn Monroe, Dole, Harajuku Bitch, Prince and a bulldog named Max. Three cats and five sugar gliders, which are like squirrels, made up the rest of her menagerie.



Asked in an interview, which was her favorite she said, "They're like my children, I can't pick a favorite. But Peter Pan is, like, one of my favorites. And Tinkerbell."