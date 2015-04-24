Victoria Beckham reveals that 'Harper is a little tomboy'

Victoria Beckham revealed that her fashionable daughter Harper is also a "tomboy," when speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is to be aired on Friday.



When comedian Ellen asked about the adorable three-year-old, the fashion designer said, "She's amazing. All the kids are amazing. I mean, they're really good kids… they work hard at school. They're happy, they're funny.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



"And she's so great. And the boys are great with her. She's a little tomboy. She loves to wear little dresses, but then she loves to put her football boots on and get in the garden with her brothers and have a bit of rough and tumble, which I think is great."

I'm With my best friend today at @Barneysnyofficial LA!! Fun day out for the girls!! X vb #BNYxVB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 14, 2015 at 4:15pm PDT

Speaking of her oldest son, 16-year-old Brooklyn, Victoria also revealed that the popular teen has been busy working in the local café. "He's worked in the local café washing up dishes for the past two years, which I think is great," she said. "You know, for me and David, we work a lot, but the kids are everything to us. And we're very, very present. And I think it's important that the kids have a good work ethic and try to help other people as well."

Victoria and David spent a lot of quality time with their children Photo: Getty Images



Victoria's appearance on the hit daytime talk show was her first return since she last chatted with Ellen in 2008 and she shared her delight at the episode by sharing a range of photographs with her fans on Twitter.



For the occasion she opted for a stylish yet casual look with a black top and a pair of skinny jeans, with her hair swept back into a loose updo and a pair of high-heeled ankle boots.



Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Mrs. Beckham's look couldn't have been further from her appearance seven years ago, when she wore a purple mini dress with a pair of stilettos and her trademark bob. Back then, Victoria was living in Los Angeles. She was also just starting out with her eponymous fashion collection and was a mother of her three boys.



Now, of course, she has her little girl Harper, the Beckham brood have since relocated to London, David has retired from football and Victoria's label has grown to a burgeoning empire.

Watch Victoria on Ellen below: