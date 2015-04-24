Watch 'Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal and Heidi Klum's new steamy video

Sia often calls on famous folks like Shia LeBeouf, Dance Moms’Maddie Ziegler and Kristen Wiig to appear in her music videos. Now she can add Heidi Klum and Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal to her roster. The supermodel and actor appear in “Fire Meet Gasoline – By Heidi Klum” scored to the singer's song “Fire Meet Gasoline.”

Heidi dons Sia's iconic blond wig and lingerie from her line Heidi Klum Intimates in the video that shows two fiery lovers who can’t seem to get enough of each other. In the end, it all goes up in flames…literally.

“Sia is one of those incredible artists who puts so much passion into her work, and I am thrilled to be part of a music video set to her song 'Fire Meet Gasoline,'" said Heidi. "I remember being blown away the first time I heard her voice on "Breathe Me.”

Heidi teased the music video by posting a photo of herself wearing the Sia wig on Instagram on April 15. “Can you guess for who I am shooting new music video?” she wrote alongside the photo.

According to Sia, this isn't the official video for her song though. "Heidi uses Fire Meet Gasoline in her new Heidi Klum Intimates campaign," she posted on Twitter. Also, this isn’t the first time one of Sia’s songs has appeared in a commercial. “Publishing has always been my main source of income,” she said in a 2010 interview with TheDeadHub.

The 41-year-old model went on to talk about why she decided to use Sia's song for her underwear line campaign. "I love great collaborations and to be given the opportunity to appear in the video while wearing my Heidi Klum Intimates collection, is definitely up there," she said. "Francesco, Pedro and I had a blast shooting. You don’t know exactly what’s happening, but we’re definitely up to something!”

Watch the video below: