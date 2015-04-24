Elton John, Lena Dunham share support for Bruce Jenner ahead of interview

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have lent their support to Bruce Jenner ahead of the highly anticipated interview about his gender transition. Speaking at a charity event on Thursday, the musician expressed his admiration for Bruce making what he described as a "brave" decision.

"It's an incredibly brave thing to do, especially when you're older," Elton told Access Hollywood. "I admire him for doing it and I support him 100 percent."Elton's husband David added, "People should support him."

Elton John and David Furnish have voiced their support for Bruce Jenner Photo: Getty Images

The couple are not the only celebrities to voice their support for the former Olympian amidst his reported transition to become a woman. Boy George told People that he "applauds" Bruce's decision, adding, "I think it's very brave. And it actually makes me very emotional."

Meanwhile Girls star Lena Dunham also tweeted in defense of the reality TV star. "Dear Stranger: if you're making unkind Bruce Jenner jokes you have me to answer to. I seriously feel protective this week," she tweeted.

Dear Stranger: if you're making unkind Bruce Jenner jokes you have me to answer to. I seriously feel protective this week — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 22, 2015

Bruce Jenner is set to finally address his gender transition in a two-hour interview with Diane Sawyer that will air Friday night on ABC. A final trailer for the tell-all show was released Friday morning showing a quick dialogue between Bruce and Diane.

“What is the question you would ask you,” Diane asks, to which Bruce responds, “If I were you, what question would you ask me? Are you going to be okay?" He then answers the question saying, "I hope I’m going to be okay. I feel like I’m going to be okay. 2015 is going to be quite a ride. Quite a ride.”

Bruce Jenner's interview will air on Friday night Photo: ABC

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears to have the full support of his family, and is joined by his four oldest children Burt, Casey, Brandon and Brody in a previous trailer for the interview. He is also father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and step-father to Kourtney, Kim,Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

As determined as he is to take care of his family, Bruce is also focused on staying true to himself, telling Diane, "My whole life has been me getting ready for this."

Watch the final clip below:



ABC Breaking US News | US News Videos