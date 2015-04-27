Celebrity week in photos: Kendall Jenner, 'Avengers' cast, Faith Hill and more

This week was about heroes in more ways than one. Over in London, the cast of the Avengers: Age of Ultron hit the red carpet while in Las Vegas, the fit and good looking men of Magic Mike XXL attended CinemaCon. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt made his way from Las Vegas to New York City where he stopped by the Ronald McDonald House to spend time with the kids.

Also in New York City, not only was Kim Kardashian honored as one of Time 100's Most Influential People, but she also was recognized for her work with the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles during Variety's Power of Women luncheon. Also being awarded for their philanthropic ways were Lena Dunham, Rachel Weisz, Glen n Close and Whoopi Goldberg. Cobie Smulders was on hand to accept the Samsung Galaxy Edge award for her work with Oceana.

