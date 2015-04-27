Bruce Jenner: E! confirms documentary series for summer

Bruce Jenner will document his life as a transgender woman in a new television series, it has been confirmed. The eight-part documentary series will premiere on E! in the summer, and will follow Bruce as he seeks out his "new normal."

The series will also explore what Bruce's transition means for the people in his life – including his daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, step-children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, plus his ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Bruce Jenner will star in a new documentary series about his gender transition Photo: Getty Images

"Bruce is incredibly courageous and an inspiration, and we are proud to be entrusted with this deeply personal and important story," said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming and Development at E! "This series will present an unfiltered look as Bruce boldly steps into uncharted territory and is true to himself for the first time."

The former Olympian will also serve as Executive Producer on the ground-breaking docu-series, which has not yet been named.

The news follows Bruce's official announcement that he is transgender during a highly anticipated interview with Diane Sawyer. Nearly 17million viewers tuned in to watch the 65-year-old bravely state, "I am a woman," before describing that he has known his true identity from an early age, how his family reacted to the news, and what his plans are for the future.

Bruce Jenner announced that he is transgender on Friday Photo: ABC

"My heart and soul and everything I do in life, it is part of me, that female side is part of me," Bruce told Diane. "That's who I am. I was not genetically born that way but we identify as female."

The emotional interview prompted an outpouring of support for Bruce from stars including Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Cara Delevingne, as well as from his family.

"Understandingly, this has been very hard for me. You will hear what I have to say when I'm ready to but this isn't about me. I'm so proud of you, Dad. You are so brave. My beautiful hero," tweeted 17-year-old Kylie.

Even Rob Kardashian, who tends to keep a low-profile, reached out to express his support to his step-dad. "You have always been a role model to me and now more than ever, I look up to you. LOVE YOU," he wrote.