Robert Downey Jr. meets up with ex Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City

Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker met up recently in New York City, with Robert saying “everything he wanted to say” to his former flame after splitting 24 years ago. The two seriously dated from 1984 to 1991, at the start of their careers, but Robert has admitted in the past that his drinking and drug problems led to their breakup.

Photo: Getty Images

In an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusFM radio show on Tuesday, the star mentioned that the last time he was in New York, he met Sarah at her apartment and went to dinner at a tapas place down the street.

"Private stuff aside, we were able to spend some time together and it was really cool," he told Howard. "I went over to her place and then we went down the street... You know, the funny thing too, is you always have a perception of somebody that you spent a big chunk of your life with, and I think it's typical to humans to think that the further you get away from that in your new relationship, you taint your perception of the person."

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah's friend joined them for the meal. "I said everything I wanted to say," he explained to Howard. "It's a little bit stilted but then there's this familiarity that overtakes it, and you realize you're just in the presence of this fully mature mother and woman and artist and human being. There's enough good will left over, you didn't burn that bridge.”

Robert is now happily married to producer Susan Levin with whom he has a 3-year-old son and a 6-month-old daughter. He was full of admiration for Sarah’s husband, Matthew Broderick, who he didn’t get to see during his visit. Sarah and Matthew married in 1997 and have three children together.

“I would love to have seen him,” Robert said of Matthew. “For my generation, particularly the New York theater guys, he was the beginning and ending of everything you ever could aspire to be.”

Photo: Getty Images

Robert said that he may try and meet up with his ex on this trip to the Big Apple as well, joking that he would call Matthew to ask his permission. The Sherlock Holmes star is in town to promote his new film, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Robert had previously taken responsibility for his breakup with Sarah in a 2008 interview with Parade magazine. "I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn't jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn't get my act together."

Glad to see both of them doing so well!