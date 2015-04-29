​Jude Law’s model son Rafferty, 18, looks just like him

Jude Law’s eldest son is shaping up to be a chip off the old block. Rafferty Law, affectionately known as Raff, is looking more and more like his British actor father. The 18-year-old, who recently turned up to a London club with his mother, actress Sadie Frost, created a buzz with his resemblance to his famous Hollywood dad.

Mother and son affectionately posed for the cameras Photo: Getty Images

Raff and Sadie, who were pictured hugging each other at the club, hit the town to listen to singer Collette Cooper. Raff is a musician, performing in gigs around London and the UK with his band, Dirty Harry.

This isn’t the first time that Raff’s resemblance to his dad has been noted. Five years ago, filmmaker Miguel Saponchnik cast Raff as a young version of his father’s character in the movie Repo Men. In addition to playing with his band, Raff has also worked as a model for DKNY and walked the runway for Fashion Week.

Raff and Sadie posed with guests at a London nightclub on April 24 Photo: Getty Images

He is currently dating Ella Dallaglio, the daughter of former England rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio. Together for more than a year, Raff has lovingly posted several photos of Ella on Instagram. Other friends include Princess Olympia of Greece, the daughter of Greek Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal.

Like father, like son: Catwalk star Raff resembles his actor father Photo: Getty Images



Raff has also been spotted hanging out with half-brother Finlay Munro, Sadie’s son, who was born before she got together with Jude in 1996. The two had three children before divorcing in 2003. Jude, 42, went on to have a baby in 2010 with former girlfriend Samantha Burke, and in March, he became a father for the fifth time after briefly dating singer Catherine Harding.

Rafferty on the DKNY runway in June 2014 Photo: Getty Images