Hilary Duff is looking to date 'like a total normie' on Tinder

Hey single men, Hilary Duff is on Tinder. “It’s true, I’m on Tinder,” the singer and Younger actress told 104.3 MyFM in an on-air interview on Tuesday. “I was sitting with my friends one night at the house and we were joking around, and in my life I have always had really serious boyfriends, always met people through work and I’ve never been on a blind date.”

Hilary is looking for love on Tinder, a popular dating app Photo: Getty Images

Hilary, 27, admitted that her first date — bowling — was set for that night with a guy named Tom. Though the two have been texting for a while, Hilary said that she was nervous.

“I’ve never dated just like a total normie,” she said. “I’m talking to another guy and I think 'we are going to go go-cart racing.'”

So what’s the secret to getting a swipe-right from Hilary?

“Obviously looks, which sounds super vain,” she said. “What they say in their little profile has to be funny. I don’t want to see like a shirtless mirror selfie, that’s instantly left. Someone that looks like they do fun things. My profile says let’s eat pizza.”

What does Hilary look for in a date? Looks, humor and a love of fun Photo: Getty Images

Her prep plan for dates is pretty slimmed down, she said, laughing that she’s a mom and has “like 15 minutes to get ready.”

The star, however, does seem to have some time to tend to her Tinder account. In fact, she's communicating with more than one guy. (Sorry, Tom!)

"The whole process is wildly addicting," she admitted. "I’m talking to probably about 9 guys now. Some people don’t know, some people act like they don’t know but they do, and some people are like, 'this is a joke right?'"

Hilary and ex Mike announced their split in January 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Hilary, who now stars in the TV Land show Younger, shares 3-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Hilary recently opened up about the split and said it has changed her view on whether people are meant to be together forever.

"Mike and I were very in love when we met. We both really wanted to get married. I'd been working since the age of 11 or 12, so making that choice at a young age seemed right for me. Maybe it wasn’t, but we spent the majority of our time together really happy," she told Cosmopolitan in March. "I don't want to sound bitter because I'm definitely not, but I don't know if people are meant to be together forever. Things happen over a long relationship that you can't always fight."