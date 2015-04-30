Kathy Griffin on Bruce Jenner's transition: 'This is just the beginning'

Hollywood is still buzzing about Bruce Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer, where he discussed his gender identity issues and bravely declared “I am a woman.” HELLO! caught up with Kathy Griffin at the Tuesday premiere for the movie Ride, and the provocative comedian gave us her thoughts on Bruce’s revealing interview.

“I have watched it 37 times at last count. I know every frame of it,” Kathy exclaimed. “I hung on [Bruce's] every word. I’m a human being. I want to know her name. I’m going to be honest — while the message is the most important part of the interview, there’s a part of me that wants to know the name and I want to know more about the dinner with Diane Sawyer where [Bruce] wore the little black dress, which by the way is clearly from the Kardashian Collection.”

However, despite her enthusiasm and support for Bruce's journey, Kathy also had a few words of caution for the reality-TV star.

“This is so just the beginning. I don’t even think [Bruce] knows how exciting it's going to be for me. Maybe not for her. Her life might be difficult, but I’m in heaven because I’m going to be watching her every move and every dress and some people have gotten heat for this comment, but I’m just going to say welcome to being a woman. It’s not always so easy, sweetheart.”

It seems like there will be a lot more for Kathy to watch as the former Olympian, 65, will document his life as a transgender woman in a new television series, it has been confirmed. The eight-part documentary series will premiere on E! in the summer, and will follow Bruce as he seeks out his "new normal."

The series will also explore what Bruce's transition means for the people in his life — including his daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, step-children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, plus his ex-wife Kris Jenner.

"Bruce is incredibly courageous and an inspiration, and we are proud to be entrusted with this deeply personal and important story," said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming and Development at E!. "This series will present an unfiltered look as Bruce boldly steps into uncharted territory and is true to himself for the first time."