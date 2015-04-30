Jessica Alba admits she can be a tough boss: 'I've made people cry'

Actress Jessica Alba can be a tough boss. The Sin City star who is also the founder of the wildly successful eco-friendly home and baby products brand Honest Company, admits to coming down hard on her staff when she needs something.

"I'm straight to the point. I’ve made people cry," the actress said in a May cover story in More magazine. "I have to say, 'This isn't personal. This is what needs to get done, and it's just as simple as that. And … we're not crying anymore.' I’m learning to tone myself down."

Jessica celebrated The Honest Company's first year at Target Photo: Getty Images

Jessica, who has also appeared in TV shows Entourage and The Office, founded the company in 2012 after feeling that there was a gap in the market for the type of products she wanted to use. "I didn't want to wake up and kick myself for not pursuing something I believed in," the mother of two young daughters told More. "I couldn't wait to reject the status quo, punch it in the face and kick it to the curb."

The mother of two stunned in Monique Lhuillier for the soiree Photo: Getty Images

After just three years in business, Honest is valued at nearly $1 billion, according to media reports. On Wednesday, the brand celebrated its first year at Target, with a big garden party decked out in colorful roses, in Los Angeles. Grinning from ear to ear, Jessica spent the afternoon showing off her company’s products dressed in a spring green strapless sweetheart dress with black piping by Monique Lhuillier. In addition to Target, Honest products are also sold at a host of other stores, including Costco, Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby and Nordstrom.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jessica celebrated an early Mother’s Day at the Baby2Baby and Tiny Prints charity event. Jessica, who wore a short sleeved white dress with a black grid pattern, is an ambassador for the charity, which provides low income children with diapers, clothing and other necessities.

Jessica spent Wednesday afternoon with Baby2Baby Photo: Getty Images

It’s been a fun filled few days for Jessica, who on Tuesday celebrated her 34 th birthday. She woke up to cards from her girls, along with breakfast in bed – waffles and coffee. She also received a diamond encrusted rose gold panther ring by Anita Ko that sells for $5,775 on the brand’s website.

“Best Bday bfast ever!” Jessica wrote on Instagram, thanking her husband, producer Cash Warren.

My family and @honest office surprised me today with confetti + mariachi band +flowers +dessert and song! I cried like a baby  #grateful #solucky  A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 28, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT



The day only got better as it went on, with Jessica’s family and colleagues surprising her with a big celebration at the Honest offices, complete with confetti, mariachi band, flowers and dessert. Alba, who wore a black dress accessorized with DKNY opaque tights, admitted on Instagram that she was so touched that she “cried like a baby.”