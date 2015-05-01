Reese Witherspoon brings her look-alike daughter Ava to 'Hot Pursuit' premiere

We're seeing double! Reese Witherspoon shared a picture with her 15-year-old daughter Ava before heading out to the premiere of her film Hot Pursuit on Thursday. The 39-year-old looked just like her teen daughter aside from Ava's funky blue hair. "Me and my girl. Ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe," she captioned the Instagram picture.

Me and my girlready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 30, 2015 at 6:34pm PDT



The two looked red carpet ready with Ava wearing a white sleeveless dress and her beautiful mom in a black-and-white strapless number with a sweetheart neckline. While Ava opted to skip the carpet, Reese walked with her niece Abby James, who plays her as a child in the film.

Photos: Getty Images

She was, of course, joined at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre by co-star Sofia Vergara who showed off her sexy style in a gold lace dress with a high neckline and open back. Sofia, 42, brought her fiancée Joe Manganiello as her date and the two lovebirds even shared a kiss on the red carpet. The Colombian beauty cozied up to Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen as well who came out to support the film.





Photos: Getty Images

After, the fun continued as the ladies hit the after-party where they enjoyed a photo booth with props and all. Sofia posted some fun images on Instagram of her in a costume and the ladies in the pic, including Reese, wore flower crowns.