Royal baby: David Beckham, Donatella Versace and more May 2 birthdays

May 2 just got a whole lot more famous. Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their new princess Saturday morning, giving the world another royal baby to obsess over. Prince George's little sister was born at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & members of both families have been informed," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

While the world wakes up to the news, a few celebrities will no doubt be tickled that they now share their birthday with the new bundle of royal joy. And how fitting that one of them is one of the most esteemed Brits: David Beckham. Yes, the most beloved soccer player turns 40 Saturday!

David Beckham now shares a birthday with the little royal Photo: Getty Images

May 2 boasts a long roster of recognizable birthdays, everyone from acclaimed musicians to up-and-coming comedians. Take a look at who else shares a birthday with the little royal:

Lily Allen

Donatella Versace

Christine Baranski

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Robert Buckley

Ellie Kemper

Bianca Jagger

In addition, May 2 was also a birthday for a historic royal figure: Catherine the Great. The empress was the most renowned and longest-ruling female leader of Russia, from 1729 to 1796.

There were other big markers for this day, from great (Tennessee Williams won the Pulitzer for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) to ghastly (Anne Boleyn was arrested and taken to the Tower of London).

Royal family fans gathered outside St. Mary's Lindo Wing this week Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps most notably, in 1945, the Soviet Union announced the fall of Berlin and the Allies announced the surrender of Nazi troops in Italy.

On the lighter side: On this day in 1982, The Weather Channel debuted.

Of course any day is a sunny day that involves the arrival of a new little princess.

All in all, a very historic day. We can't wait to see how this new little royal will add to the timeline.

Will and Kate are proud new parents Photo: Getty Images

Congratulations to the happy couple, and her big brother Prince George!