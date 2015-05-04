Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn end relationship after three years together

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn have ended their relationship after three years together. The skier took to Facebook to announce the news. "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," she shared. "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together."

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsey continued: "Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."

The golfer, 39, also posted a personal message on his website in which he praised Lindsey for how she has cared for his two children. "I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey and I'll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam and Charlie and my entire family," he said.

Photo: Getty Images



"Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating," Tiger stated. "I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey and I'll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam and Charlie and my entire family. "Unfortunately, we lead very hectic lives and are both competing in demanding sports. It's difficult to spend time together."

Tiger and Lindsey, 30, began dating in 2012 after meeting at a charity event. "We immediately clicked," the skier told Vogue's August 2013 issue. "It's amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it."

It was the golfer's first serious relationship since splitting with Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children,