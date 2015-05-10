Kim, Gwyneth, Reese and more celebrity moms share their sweet kid photos By Mary Peffer

Hollywood is filled with fashionable, sweet moms and their equally adorable kids. Whether it's Beyoncé showing off her mini-me or Gwyneth Paltrow in an off-duty cuddle with her kids, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by taking a look at celebrity mom moments. (Save for daddy-and-daughter weekend outings, we think mega-star maternal moments might be as cute as it gets!)

Photo: Instagram/ gwynethpaltrow

In honor of moms everywhere, we took a scroll through a few famous Instagram accounts and rounded up the pictures that melted our hearts the most. We discovered chic moms like Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon, who love posting pics with their precious and photogenic children. No need to let all those good genes go to waste, now is there?

Photo: Instagram/ @katehudson

From Kim Kardashian-West sitting front row at Fashion Week with baby North to Gwen Stefani snapping family selfies backstage at The Voice, it is beyond sweet to see the most glamorous celebrities take a break from the limelight to spend quality time with their kids.

Click the photo below to see the full gallery of sweet celebrity mom moments:

Photo: Instagram: @gwenstefani