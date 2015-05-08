Victoria Beckham and Tina Knowles write Mother's Day letters to their kids

Just before Mother's Day, two famous moms have opened up about their love of motherhood and how thankful they feel to have their children. Victoria Beckham has revealed that becoming a mother was "the greatest achievement of my life." While Tina Knowles praises her two daughters, Kelly Rowland and her niece Angie Beyince.

Victoria, who is mother to four children, Brooklyn, 16, Romeo, 12, Cruz, 10, and 3-year-old daughter Harper, added, "They are a wonder to me every day. From a teenage son through to a toddler daughter, each moment of every day is filled with different energies, activities, feelings and a lot of comedy."





Victoria with her four children in April Photo: Getty Images



Opening up on the struggle felt being a working mother, the British beauty said, "I travel for work when it’s necessary, and I miss them all the time when I am away. But they hide notes in my suitcase, which I love to find when unpacking, and I always bring photographs of all the family and put them by my bed so they are the first thing I see when I wake up and the last thing I see when I go to sleep."

The 41-year-old fashion designer wrote the letter for TIME magazine, who had asked influential mothers to write letters to their children. Tina Knowles, who recently married Richard Lawson in a celebration attended by her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, wrote a letter to the pair, and also to Kelly Rowland and her niece Angie Beyince.

"I gave birth to two of you, but I have four incredible daughters. Writing this brought to mind all the ways you guys have been such a blessing to me."

Kelly, Beyonce, Solange, and Angie all acted as bridesmaids for Tina



She continued, "Beyoncé, I wish people could see how you are when you’re not in front of the camera or on the stage. How compassionate and kind you are to people, how you look them right in the eye when you speak to them..."

For daughter Solange, she continued, "Solange, I knew when you were born three days late that you would walk to the beat of your own drum. You were always my rebel warrior!"

Kelly, who is 1/3 of Destiny's Child, lived with Tina from the age of 11, and Tina adds, "You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met and you still are. You are also a true survivor. You never give up."

Other mothers who wrote inspiring letters to their children include Sharon Osbourne, who wrote to her three children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack saying, "I will always stand by you and be there for you. You’ll never fall because I’m there to catch you," and rock singer Melissa Etheridge.