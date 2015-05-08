Sofia Vergara celebrates her Hollywood Walk of Fame star with big bash

Sofia Vergara received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her Emmy Award-winning role on Modern Family on Thursday, and stepped out in all her golden glory to mark the special occasion. And in true Sofia style, the Colombian beauty threw an after-party with music, food, dress-up and, of course, dancing.

Dressed in a strapless, floral embroidered gold dress accessorized with matching celebrity-favorite Neil Lane jewels, heels and her long tresses in loose waves, the 42-year-old actress glowed next to her handsome fiancé, Joe Manganiello.

Sofia received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Photo: Getty Images



Another special someone there with Sofia was her son Manolo, who spoke at the podium on her behalf. Even her Modern Family co-stars, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill and Eric Stonestreet, were in attendance along with the show's creator Steve Levitan.

Meanwhile, her Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon was sadly missing from the action as she is still in New York City prepping for her hosting of Saturday Night Live. The blonde stunner did send her well-wishes via Instagram, "Congrats to my girl @sofiavergara on getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today! You shine bright lady!"





Sofia’s star is the 2,551st plaque on the walkway, and is situated adjacent to Ed’s, who plays her husband on the sitcom. "It is such an honor to be given this recognition," the star posted on her website. The lady of the hour also addressed the crowd and shared the importance of being surrounded by a person's loved ones. She went on to state that money and fame isn't worth it if you have don't have anybody to share them with.

She also shared 17 snaps with her 3.5 million followers of the starry celebrations at Mr. C Beverly Hills on her Instagram account, which included a star-shaped cake and several nods to her home country in the form of flags and crowns reading "Colombia." The party, which was designed by Clarissa Rezende, featured flowers by Monica Rezende and sweet treats by Stefan Behar Sucré. But, the sweetest thing of all was when Sofia managed to get fiancee and Magic Mike XXL Joe on the dance floor, posting a video of his dance moves.

More star partying A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 7, 2015 at 7:33pm PDT



Moves that will surely be seen again at their wedding. Just a few days ago, Sofia shared with Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show, "Yeah we have a date. It was kind of difficult because we're both working, and you never know what's going to come in our work. But we had to stick to it because it was impossible to book a place with short notice."

Though she stayed mum on the actual date, Sofia did admit the celebration was going to be "large" saying, "I had to invite like all my family and Joe has a lot of friends, so it became bigger and bigger and bigger."

If her soiree on Thursday is any indication, we can expect lots more dancing and fun.

Click on the picture below for more photos from the fun-filled day:

Sofia's large family came out to support her Photo: Getty Images