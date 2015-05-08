Rita Wilson admits her cancer diagnosis made her and Tom Hanks closer

Rita Wilson recently shared with the world that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and now she is opening up even more. The actress, who has been married to Tom Hanks for 27 years, said the diagnosis brought the couple closer together.

"Who knew it would make you even closer?" she told The New York Times. "You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this. I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time."





Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been married for 27 years Photo: Getty Images

The 58-year-old took a leave from her role in the Broadway play Fish in the Dark after being diagnosed with the disease. On Tuesday, she made her return to the stage and cancer free at that. Talking about her comeback, she said: "It felt surreal that all these changes had happened… It was so much fun. I had adrenaline coursing through me like never before. In a way, it was like a second opening night."

Rita announced that she had breast cancer in April. The mother-of-two revealed that she had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following the diagnosis and urged people to get a second opinion if they are concerned that they may have an underlying health problem.

Rita Wilson has returned to her role on Broadway Photo: Getty Images

"I have taken a leave from the play Fish in the Dark to deal with a personal health issue," she said in a statement last month. "Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma."

She added: "I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction. I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health."