Celebrity week in photos: Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, Fergie and more

It was a family affair at the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere in Hollywood on Thursday. Both Zoe Kravitz and Riley Keough were joined by their moms Lisa Bonet and Lisa Marie Presley. Riley was also supported by her grandmother Priscilla Presley and new husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who met his love on the set.

Charlize Theron brought Sean Penn as her arm candy, and the two stunned on the carpet. Though Tom Hardy was the man of the hour as he plays the main character Max, it was Mel Gibson ’s arrival that had fans screaming. The 59-year-old actor, who played the original Max in 1979, surprised attendees at the premiere.

"It’s great to have Mel here," Tom told reporters. "I didn’t expect him to come. When I got the part, it was good, but suddenly it struck me, ‘Oh, sh-t, everybody loves Mel. And I’m the new kid, and they’re going to hate me. So I suck already and I haven’t even started.'"

Elsewhere in L.A., Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated Mother’s Day a little early by attending mom Blythe Danner’s premiere for I’ll See You in My Dreams. Sarah Jessica Parker left her kids at home to have a mini Sex and the City reunion with Kristin Davis at the screening of her documentary Gardeners of Eden in New York City.

Click below to see where else your favorite celebrities were out and about this week:



