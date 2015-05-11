Kanye West's over-the-top Mother's Day surprise for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to doing things over-the-top, especially when it comes to wife Kim Kardashian. Last year the rapper presented the reality star with a wall of flowers for Mother's Day, but he may have outdone himself this year.

Having to miss the holiday and celebrating with her husband and daughter North West for a business trip in Brazil, Kanye ensured she wasn't forgotten. "I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mother's Day!" Kim revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of the stunning white roses."I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!!"

I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mothers Day! I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 10, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT



However Kanye's grand gesture didn't end there; the musician also surprised his wife when she went out for dinner on Sunday night. "So I get to a restaurant in São Paulo & my husband had a string quartet waiting playing Sam Smith!!!!!" Kim wrote. "Every single waiter who brought food said "This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world"! Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!!"

Despite being sad to spend Mother's Day away from her daughter, Kim marked the occasion by paying tribute to the 22-month-old, as well as her own mother Kris Jenner.

So I get to a restaurant in São Paulo & my husband had a string quartet waiting playing Sam Smith!!!!! Every single waiter who brought food said "This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world"! Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 10, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT



Sharing a candid black and white photo of the three generations together, Kim wrote, "Everything I am I owe it all to you mom! Everything I will teach my daughter you taught me first! Thank you mom for being there for me & loving me unconditionally! I love you so much!!"

The 34-year-old TV star also expressed her joy that North can grow up knowing her great grandmother. "I feel so blessed that my daughter gets to grow up knowing my amazing beautiful grandmother," she wrote. "Life is all about memories so take lots of pics and cherish all of the good memories! #HappyMothersDay."

Kris was also spoiled by her other children. Kendall and Kylie Jenner got their mother an elaborate balloon display that was placed in her entryway.