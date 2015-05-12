It's a girl! Haylie Duff welcomes first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg

Good things come to those who wait and that couldn't be truer for Haylie Duff and her fiancé Matt Rosenberg. The couplewelcomed their daughter Ryan into the world on Monday in L.A. after being induced. "Both mom and baby are doing great," her rep shares with HELLO! "Haylie and Matt are thrilled to finally meet their baby girl and become a family of three."

In April, Haylie told HELLO! of picking their daughter's name: "It was probably the easiest part of this. Everyone says you argue over the name, they want something and you want something. We are really lucky, kind of the first, really like the first name we seriously threw out there, both of us loved."

30 day countdown!  (photo @valoriedarling ) A photo posted by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Apr 7, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

Haylie first revealed her pregnancy on her food blog, The Real Girl's Kitchen, in December. The excited actress described her pregnancy as "the moment that changed my life forever," and later shared that she had decided to put her wedding plans on hold until after her daughter was born.

"We still talk about things we want to do, but it's a big change with the baby coming," the mom-to-be told People. "We're just trying to focus on one thing first and then we'll do it. It's pretty cool to think our daughter is going to be at our wedding."

The new mom strived to stay healthy and active throughout her pregnancy, although she admitted that her workout regime made her partner "a little nervous."

 (photo by @valoriedarling ) A photo posted by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Apr 2, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

"I drink a lot of green smoothies," she revealed. "I think I've craved health food, which is weird and then the occasional mac and cheese. I feel better when I'm active. I try to do something every day, even if it's just a little walk or whatever, but there's some days I don't do anything."

Haylie's younger sister Hilary Duff was also excited about becoming an auntie and hosted a baby shower to celebrate the new arrival in March. Family and friends including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting and Lauren Conrad all gathered for the bash.

And although Hilary, who is mom to 3-year-old Luca, shared with Haylie that she needs to just go with the flow during the pregnancy, Haylie did admit to HELLO!, "I’m sure once [the baby] is here, I will be calling her with more questions."

Hope her sister is on speed dial!