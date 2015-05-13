Back together? Jennifer Lopez calls Casper Smart her 'man crush'

Jennifer Lopez certainly isn't shying away from whom she's crushing on lately. While the singer has yet to confirm any sort of official relationship status, she did share a photo with her 17 million followers on Instagram on Monday of ex-boyfriend Casper Smart, naming him her #ManCrushMonday.

"#MCM @beaucaspersmart #lovethispic #HandsomeBear," the 45-year-old wrote, refencing the nickname "bear" they used for each other when dating.

#MCM @beaucaspersmart #lovethispic #HandsomeBear A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 11, 2015 at 6:28pm PDT



The couple split in July following a nearly four-year relationship, but they have been seen together again several times in recent months, even taking off to Mexico together last month to celebrate Casper's 28th birthday with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme.

Casper attended the Home premiere in Los Angeles and the duo dined together at Madeo restaurant, leaving in the same car. Earlier this month, Jennifer posted another picture on her account with her former flame taking in the Mayweather fight.

Ready for the fight!! #maypac #fightnight #fightofthecentury A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 2, 2015 at 7:22pm PDT



But Jennifer insists they’re nothing more than friends. When asked recently about their romance, the singer told E! News, "I'm single right now, thank you.”

While her love life seems to be up in the air, the brunette beauty certainly seems to have her career on track. Not only has she taken up hosting duties again for American Idol, but the star will also soon film the drama Shades Of Blue in Manhattan, and Mothers I'd Like To... The singer-turned-actress will also turn producer as she takes on the role for a new comedy series described as " Bridesmaids meets First Wives Club."