Emilia Clarke reveals Jay Z's 'Game of Thrones' gift for Beyonce

Emilia Clarke may be the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, but the brunette beauty claimed that another queen is a fan of the show. In a new interview, she revealed Jay Z supposedly bought one of the coveted dragon eggs featured on hit show for Beyonce.

"Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something," the 28-year-old told Harper's Bazaar in its June 2015 issue. "I don’t know." And despite ruling over the dragons, the actress went on to say that even she doesn't own an egg. "They are really, really, really expensive," she said adding "and serious works of art."

Emilia's coveted on-set piece is her wig. "The wig room is incredible," she said. "Every character has a wig almost, because we've all got bonkers hair. I have named mine. Seasons 1 and 2, she was just Dany. And then Diva came along [following Daenerys's Mother of Dragons moment], she's completely huge. She didn't behave herself."

Beyonce and Jay Z aren't the only celeb fans of the fantasy series. “I was at a Golden Globes after party and Channing f–king Tatum came up to me, and his stunning missus, Jenna Dewan," Emilia revealed. "And they said, ‘We call each other “moon of my life” and “my sun and stars”’ and all that. And I was like, ‘I cannot contain this. Please, can we all have something sexual together? You’re both beautiful, even just a hug.’”

While the starlet enjoys the massive success of the HBO show, she is also preparing for the upcoming Terminator. “It never gets old. He was so much fun," she said about working with Arnold Schwarzenegger . "I expected this massive ego to turn up, but he is this charming, sweet, kind man. He got really excited to film the scenes.”

