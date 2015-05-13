Jennifer Lopez is 'so excited' to announce her Las Vegas residency

First Celine Dion and Mariah Carey, then Britney Spears and now Jennifer Lopez is joining the list of dynamic divas taking over Las Vegas. The superstar has announced that she will be hosting her own residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City beginning in January 2016, but fans can start buying tickets for the first 20 shows this Saturday.

Reaching out to her millions of followers online, Jennifer revealed the exciting news with a short video clip on Instagram.

"So excited!!! This is going to be the show I've always dreamed of creating. Tickets on sale Saturday, May 16. #JLoVegas," she captioned it.

Jennifer also reiterated her excitement in a statement, giving details about the type of hits she will be performing. "I've been preparing for this moment my entire life," the 45-year-old wrote. "The show is going to be a multifaceted high energy Jenny from the Block party, mixing all aspects of what my fans and I love, dance, hip hop, Latin and pop. It's going to be the show I've always dreamt of creating."

Her current performance schedule will have Jennifer take the stage in February, May and June in what Planet Hollywood describes as an "over-the-top show" at the intimate AXIS Theatre.

“Jennifer Lopez at The AXIS is yet another highlight of Caesars Entertainment being at the forefront of Las Vegas’ entertainment and nightlife,” added Jason Gastwirth, senior vice president of marketing for Caesars Entertainment. “Jennifer’s show will be the perfect combination of a cutting-edge production spectacular and an extraordinarily fun night-out, all centered around a supremely talented international superstar.”

Meanwhile, the American Idol judge has also recently made headlines after she was pictured reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, choreographer Casper Smart.

Jennifer and Casper, who was a backup dancer for the singer, dated for three years but split in June 2014. The two have remained close and enjoyed a cycling date together along Santa Monica beach last month.

"Look who I found on the beach..!!?? @jlo," Casper captioned an Instagram video of the pair having fun in the sun. Some of the star's fans were quick to question the status of their relationship, but Casper has previously maintained that they are simply "very good friends."