She said yes! 'Empire' actress Kaitlin Doubleday shares engagement news

She said yes! Empire actress Kaitlin Doubleday confirmed she's engaged by sharing a sweet snap with her 83,000 fans on Instagram, writing, "Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far @devinlucien." Showing off her new stunning ring, Kaitlin couldn't keep the happy smile off her face as she also posed with a glass of red wine in her hand and a cute navy blue and maroon manicure on her nails.

Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far @devinlucien A photo posted by Kaitlin Doubleday (@kaitlindday) on May 12, 2015 at 5:04pm PDT



The ring has a wide-set band with detailing and an oval diamond set in the middle. The large ring appears to match Kaitlin's quirky style, as in one of her pictures the ring can be seen alongside other intricately-designed rings.

Kaitlin plays Rhonda Lyon on the hit TV show Empire, which recently received an 18-episode second season at the Fox upfronts. She will also star in the upcoming indie film Po, with Christopher Gorham.

Paris is so beautiful isn't it???? A photo posted by Kaitlin Doubleday (@kaitlindday) on May 13, 2015 at 10:08am PDT



Kaitlin's new fiancé is DJ Devin Lucien, and the jet-setting musician proposed in what many believe to be the most romantic city in the world, Paris.

" SHE SAID YES!!!!! @kaitlindday," wrote Devin on his own Instagram account, sharing a picture of Kaitlin with a huge grin on her face. A second picture posted on Wednesday saw Kaitlin showing off her ring again with the caption, "Paris is so beautiful isn't it????"

Kaitlin's picture continues a craze set by celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and Lauren Conrad who not only share their happiness and excitement with fans, but also post the "hand selfie."

It has led to luxury jeweler Rare Pink revealing that grooms-to-be are asking jewelers new kinds of questions. How will the ring look on Instagram? What is the best filter? Does this ring tend to attract many likes on Facebook?

Katilin's sparkler sure does all that!