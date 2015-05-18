'Mad Max: Fury Road' stars dish about 'tough as nails' Charlize Theron

Despite the dark and violent nature of their film Mad Max: Fury Road, stars Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Abbey Lee Kershaw revealed that behind the scenes the cast bonded. Speaking to HELLO!, the models turned actresses described the off-set camaraderie to help them through the tough desert conditions while filming.

"We were all really lucky to have each other to be honest," says Abbey. "The length of time in the space that we were in out in the desert it was very isolating. So, to have each other was a god save."

"We hung out all the time," adds Rosie. "We became this like five-headed monster. We're finishing each other's sentences. We all kind of helped each other out."







"It's always overwhelming making a film," Rosie continues, who made her big screen debut in 2011's Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. "It was either freezing cold or boiling hot, dust storms, and very isolating... but it helps for your characters, for building character emotion throughout the whole film."

Abbey and Rosie play two of five slaves who find themselves on the run with Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa and Tom Hardy's Mad Max. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday and early reviews have been astonishingly positive.



"One of the first things George [Miller, the director] ever said to us was that the film has a real feminist streak running through it, and that was one of the most exciting things about working on this film," reveals Rosie. "You don't often see the heroes or the heart of the film being women." Australian model-turned-actress Abbey added, "Especially to have Charlize, who is tough as nails, to be the mother duck of it all is a good change."

Though in the film the pair take on a post-apocalyptic world, they revealed that Rosie would never survive the apocalypse because, as Abbey joked, "she would start to miss her bath and smoothies!"







Also featuring Nicholas Hoult and Riley Keough, the film is directed by George Miller, the mastermind behind the original 1979 film. Fans were hugely impressed with the stunning yet violent trailer which launched in early April, and which doesn't appear to be relying heavily on computer-generated effects.

Mad Max: Fury Road hits theaters May 15.

Watch the full interview with HELLO! below: