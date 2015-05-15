Lena Dunham proudly buys Kim Kardashian's selfie book

Kim Kardashian has become the queen of selfies sharing pics with her 32 million plus fans on Instagram, and she has recently attracted a celeb admirer: Lena Dunham. The Girls star posted a snap on her own social media account holding up the reality star's new 400-page book of selfies called Selfish.

“Selfie with selfish #yeahiboughtit (I support experiments in female identity exploration/am a student of pop culture/will not be shamed)," Lena captioned the image on Thursday.

The book features pictures of Kim from over the years including “many never-before-seen personal images” with friends, family and, of course, solo. “The pictures in this book bring back so many memories," Kim explains in the photo book’s dedication. "Spanning almost a decade, they are only a small fraction of the thousands of selfies we considered for publication.”

When deciding which photos to use, Kim admits some were published because they were leaked and never intended for publication. “I wasn't intending to put these in the book but saw them online during the iCloud hack," she writes in some of the captions of the sexy pictures. "I'm not mad at them. Lol. They are taken with a Blackberry and I don't have iCloud...It's all a mystery!"

Kim shared her 'Selfish' book with Jimmy Kimmel Photo: Instagram/ @kimkardashian

Kim said during a recent Jimmy Kimmel Show appearance that she tried tracking down the hackers by sending her nudes to her own friends. "Like, 'you guys, investigate this, what's in the background, where was I, do you guys remember this hotel?'" she explained. " I pinpointed it down to 2010 because I had a white Blackberry that was released at the time." So far, nobody has been arrested for the hack.

And not only is she a fan of Kim's selfies, but Lena seems to be a big proponent of taking her own pics as well. The 28-year-old shared a mirror selfie after she forgot her gym clothes while working out at Tracy Anderson's studio on Monday.

"Late to @tracyandersonmethod & forgot my workout clothes so had to snag a size large bra and size small pants (wrong in myriad ways)," she captioned the shot. "But do we soldier on? Yes, yes we do because we want to be a strong & happy lady."

And in true Kim form, what better way to show that then by taking a selfie!