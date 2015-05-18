Kim Kardashian on Bruce as a woman: 'She is beautiful and comfortable'

Since Bruce Jenner's announcement that he is transitioning to a woman, his family has been nothing but supportive. In a new exclusive interview with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, Kim Kardashian has opened up even more.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star revealed that Bruce looks "beautiful" as a woman. During the interview, which the first part will air on Monday, the 34-year-old described the moment her step-dad unveiled his new female identity as "amazing."

"It was amazing and she looked beautiful, really beautiful," Kim explained. "She was dressed up, beautiful make-up, beautiful hair, very, very beautiful and very comfortable."

The entrepreneur also admitted that she knows Bruce's new name, but wouldn't reveal it. "I do know it, but I can't tell you though," she said, adding that she does like the name.

Kim Kardashian says Bruce Jenner looked "beautiful" as a female Photo: Getty Images

Kim also confessed that the family is currently discussing when to refer to Bruce as 'she,' explaining: "We want to make sure we are doing the right thing and honor the transgender community."

The family have documented Bruce's journey in an emotional two-part special, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: About Bruce. Before the show aired on Sunday, Kim expressed her support to the former Olympian by posting a collage of family photos on Instagram.

Tonight's episode of KUWTK is very emotional. Our hope is that other families experiencing similar situations as ours don't feel alone! Life is about love and acceptance and we all have our own journey! With support and love of others especially family anything is possible! Tune in to see our journey at 9/8 c on E! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT



"Tonight's episode of KUWTK is very emotional. Our hope is that other families experiencing similar situations as ours don't feel alone!" she wrote. "Life is about love and acceptance and we all have our own journey! With support and love of others especially family anything is possible!"

Kim has been particularly vocal in her support for Bruce since he revealed that he is transgender in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer.

Speaking to Matt Lauer on the NBC's Today, she previously said that she is proud of Bruce. "Bruce is the most honest… just, he has the biggest heart," she shared. "And I'm really happy for him that he is living life the way he wants to live it, and that he has found inner peace and just pure happiness."