Could 'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley be the next to leave the hit show? By Alex Cramer

The Vampire Diaries fans were shocked when Nina Dobrev announced she would be leaving the series after six seasons starring on the show as Elena Gilbert. “Obviously there’s a great nostalgia,” Paul Wesley shared with reporters at the Humane Society Gala on May 16. “It’s never going to be the same.”

As for how the creators are working with her departure, he shared, “I have no idea what they’re going to do next year, literally. Apparently they have a plan. I don’t know what the plan is. It’s going to be really interesting.”

And although it may be bittersweet, a Penguin clad Paul continued, “I know that she’s really happy. I know that she wants to move on and start a new chapter of her life, which is entirely respectable.”

Paul, who has been on the show since its inception, may also be following in his TVD co-star’s footsteps. ““I think everyone-everything has to come to an end man,” he explained. “First of all, I’m playing a 17-year-old. I’m 32 years old. I’m infinitely 17.”

While that wouldn't bode well for the viewers, he added: “So theoretically if I were to stay on the show for say three more years, I would be a 35-year-old playing a 17-year-old, which is literally more than double. It’s thirty four plus one.”

For now, the 32-year-old is concentrating on a cause near and dear to his heart. "I’ve always had issues with factory farming. That was always something that bothered me," Paul, who caught up with Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting at the event, passionately shared. "I feel that I’m in a position in my life where I have an outreach globally and domestically. And I feel like it’s my duty to, I don't know, I don't want to say preach it, but spread the word about the horrendous conditions that exist."

On or off the CW hit, you have our attention!