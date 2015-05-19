What’s next for Bruce Jenner: 6 new revelations from the 'Kardashians' special

After Bruce Jenner finally revealed he was officially transitioning into a woman, the former Olympian's family opened about the major change. From an emotional two-part TV special to social media posts, the Jenner/Kardashian clan is clearly sticking together.

A family's support

At first, the Kardashians remained relatively silent regarding the news that Bruce was openly becoming a woman. There were a handful of tweets showing support after the 65-year-old's appearance on his 20/20 special, but we finally got to see the depth of the family's love after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce special aired in two parts Sunday and Monday. Thereafter, Kendall Jenner changed her Twitter profile picture to a throwback photo with her sister Kylie Jennerand their dad Bruce, and Khloe tweeted, "so proud of Bruiser."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been very open about her support for Bruce and continued with her positive campaign by writing, "Must have been so hard for Bruce to explain his story to each of us. Can u imagine?! I respect him so much 4 opening up & being so truthful," on her Twitter account.

The Kardashians and Jenners are standing by Bruce Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kris Jenner has been a bit quieter when it's come to commenting on her ex-husband, but Monday night's episode showed the emotional roller coaster for the family matriarch and how she still cares for Bruce. "I still love you, baby," Bruce said. "Is there anything I can do now to make it better for you?" Kris, 59, asked him to "just live the happiest life you can live. That's all I care about. And that you can find the peace you've been looking for so long."

Reason behind Kris' tears

While Kris is very supportive of Bruce, the world did get to see how painful this process has been for the Kardashian matriarch. "I just miss Bruce," Kris said on the show. "And that's going to take me a minute to mourn that relationship. You think you're going to grow old with somebody, and they drastically change over the course of just a few years." Bruce apologized for not being truthful about his desire to become a woman while the couple were married for nearly 25 years.

Kris said this has been very emotional for her Photo: Getty Images

"All I have really is my memories," Kris added. "I look at pictures of you and the kids, and I'm really sad because I feel like you died. You know, Bruce died. And it's really hard for me to wrap my head around." Despite her heartache, Bruce revealed that the "love and acceptance" he has received from Kris has been "absolutely overwhelming."

How they'll tell the grandkids

Aside from Bruce having to tell all of his children about his transition, it will also have to be revealed to his grandchildren in time. North West, Penelope and Reign are all too young to understand what's going on, but 5-year-old Mason is aware of the situation. "I think we are waiting to see what Bruce does before we tell Mason," Kourtney Kardashian said in Part 2 of About Bruce. The 36-year-old and her partner Scott Disick agreed that they will explain what it means to be transgender and hope that it will make him more accepting of people.

"It's only a positive thing for my son and my daughter to know all these different things that go on in the world," said Scott, 31. "You only really get one chance at this life, so whatever you gotta do to be happy, [you do]."

Kim has met 'her'

As of the special's taping in January, none of Bruce's biological or stepchildren had met his female identity. But Kim recently admitted she has met 'her' since then. "It was amazing and she looked beautiful, really beautiful," Kim told Access Hollywood. "She was dressed up, beautiful makeup, beautiful hair, very, very beautiful and very comfortable."

Kim admitted she has met "her" and is helping with styling tips Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Bruce is eager to share his real identity with his family, but the rest of the clan wants to meet 'her' on their own time. "My biggest fear about meeting her for the first time is just I think my reaction. I'm very facially expressive," Khloe said on the special. "I don't want to do anything offensive that would hurt her feelings."

"They're all kind of nervous to meet her," Bruce explained. "She's always more fun, more at ease and feeling good about herself. It's all part of me. It's like having Bruce with a little icing on the cake. It only gets better."

Bruce's surgery plan

Although he's already had a few surgeries to transition into a woman, Bruce revealed his plan for more in the future. When asked about having an operation to “remove the little thing down there,” Bruce explained, “That's kind of the last thing you can do. You can do an awful lot before that.”

Bruce was very open about his surgery plans for the future Photo: E!

He said he doesn't have a date planned for gender re-assignment surgery as of now, but plans to have an operation to change the shape of his forehead and to have surgery to change the shape of his jawline.

Kim gives Bruce style tips

Always concerned about the image of her family, Kim has gone so far as to give Bruce styling tips. Audiences watched as she went through Bruce's closet and picked out cute ensembles and suggested which ones he should throw away. In the episode, it was also revealed that Bruce already stole one of her outfits. "You stole my outfit!? I'll literally kill you," the reality-TV star said. "A long, long time ago," Bruce responded.





Kim admitted she has helped Bruce go through his closet Photo: Getty Images

But Kim found the whole interaction pretty funny, tweeting during Tuesday's show, "Bruce & I in the closet is so funny! He stole my outfit!!!!!!!"